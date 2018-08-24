Media player
'In the end I gave up waiting for 101...I was so angry'
Wendy Lewis, from Swansea, waited for 22 minutes on the police non-emergency line while trying to get help for a young mother who was being harassed.
She was one of tens of thousands of callers to 101 to have hung-up in frustration at long waiting times.
A total of 135,389 calls to Welsh police via 101 were abandoned or redirected last year - almost 14% of all calls.
24 Aug 2018
