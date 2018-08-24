Video

Wendy Lewis, from Swansea, waited for 22 minutes on the police non-emergency line while trying to get help for a young mother who was being harassed.

She was one of tens of thousands of callers to 101 to have hung-up in frustration at long waiting times.

A total of 135,389 calls to Welsh police via 101 were abandoned or redirected last year - almost 14% of all calls.