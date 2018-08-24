Media player
Manx shearwater's island return at night
They are arguably one of Wales' most extraordinary and important birds - but you have to go out at night for the best chance to see them.
Skomer Island off the Pembrokeshire coast is home to half the world's population of Manx shearwater, but they only return to feed their chicks under the cover of darkness.
Thanks to a night vision lens, our cameraman Caleb Swinney managed to catch them arriving on the island and along the paths near their burrows.
