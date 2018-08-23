Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Four Welsh students on what they did after finishing their GCSEs
As thousands of students get their GCSE results on Thursday, these young people in Wales share their experiences of what they did next.
-
23 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-45273599/four-welsh-students-on-what-they-did-after-finishing-their-gcsesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window