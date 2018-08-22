The rock DJ on a 25-year nightclub roll
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Cardiff rock DJ on a 25-year nightclub roll

Hywel Ricketts has been DJ-ing at Cardiff indie-rock institution Metros for the past 25 years.

In that time he’s seen shoe-gazing, grunge, britpop and nu-metal all come and go.

He's been telling us about his favourite floorfillers and free toast…

  • 22 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Calling time on nightclubs in the UK