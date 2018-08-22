Meet the real life Super Gran
Video

Dilys Price: The real life Super Gran

Meet Dilys Price, an 86-year-old grandmother who is the world's oldest solo female parachutist - and now the face of a global fashion brand.

The teacher-turned-daredevil from Cardiff is not what you might expect from someone of her age - and now she can add being a Helmut Lang model to her CV.

  • 22 Aug 2018
