CCTV shows man putting up racist poster

Media player
Video
CCTV footage shows man daubing swastika in Newport
This is the moment a 23-year-old man set fire to the outside of a building in order to put up racist posters on Lower Dock Street in Newport.
The CCTV footage was shared at Newport Crown Court, where Austin Ross was sentenced to six years in prison after he pleaded guilty to racially aggravated damage to property, racially aggravated harassment and arson.
-
21 Aug 2018
