'Strong' fishing sector boosts business

Criccieth businesses boosted by 'strong' fishing sector
With the shell fishing industry in Wales warning a no-deal Brexit could have an impact, what about other businesses which rely on it along the coast?
One seafood restaurant chain in north Wales has talked about how problems for fishermen could have a knock-on effect.
Dylan's has three restaurants on the coastline at Criccieth, Menai Bridge and Llandudno.
Gemma Webb, events manager at Dylan's, said there was a worry about what Brexit could mean for prices and the future of the fishing industry.
21 Aug 2018
