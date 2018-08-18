Car winched out of car park sinkhole

Media player
Car winched out of sinkhole at Craig y Nos Castle car park
A car has been winched to safety after falling bonnet-first into a sinkhole.
The hole, which was about 20ft (6m) deep, opened up in the car park of Craig y Nos Castle, in the Brecon Beacons National Park.
Luke Davies, whose mother owns the car and was working at the castle, said: "She thought it was a joke at first."
18 Aug 2018
