Video

It has been closed for more than 50 years - but there are hopes a former underground rail tunnel could soon become a new visitor attractions.

Built in 1890 - the Rhondda Tunnel stretches for two miles, and was used to haul coal from the south Wales valleys' coal mines to Swansea.

Councils at either end hope it can be fully restored and used by cyclists and walkers.

Rhondda Cynon Taff council has been given £250,000 by the Welsh Government to help develop the plans.

BBC Wales' Matthew Murray took a trip underground to see it for himself.