My teddy of Daddy
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The memory bear made from a father's clothes

Bethan's mum Jo lost her partner suddenly, earlier this year.

As part of the grieving process, they arranged for a memory bear to be made using some of his clothes.

The business in Bridgend they used is one of a number that make a range of items for grieving families.

Bethan and her bear are now inseparable and she has been speaking about what her new friend means to her.

  • 20 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Talking to children about death