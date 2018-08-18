Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Carmarthen Vue cinema charges 'totally unacceptable'
Parents have slammed a cinema chain, claiming it charges almost double in one cinema what it does in another.
A family of four wanting to watch the same film in Carmarthen's Vue cinema would pay £34.16, while in Cardiff the tickets would come to just £19.
-
18 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window