Parents' rage as cinema 'charges double'
Carmarthen Vue cinema charges 'totally unacceptable'

Parents have slammed a cinema chain, claiming it charges almost double in one cinema what it does in another.

A family of four wanting to watch the same film in Carmarthen's Vue cinema would pay £34.16, while in Cardiff the tickets would come to just £19.

  • 18 Aug 2018
