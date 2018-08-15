The villagers catching speeding drivers
Residents from Little Mill in Monmouthshire have caught hundreds of drivers speeding through their village.

More than 1,500 fines have been issued by Gwent Police between February 2017 and May 2018 since the villagers have started patrolling the streets.

  • 15 Aug 2018
