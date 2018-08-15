'It was like working in a hot sand storm'

Video

A court settlement has been hailed by lawyers as a "pivotal milestone" in a group action for over 260 ex-British Coal coke oven workers who alleged they contracted diseases including lung cancer and emphysema.

David Harper, whose father-in-law worked at the Nantgarw plant and died in 1997, describes the conditions in the coke ovens, where he worked himself.

The UK government, which owned the plants, says it is considering its next steps.