Air ambulance called after horse bolts at Pembrokeshire County Show
An air ambulance was sent to the Pembrokeshire County Show after a horse escaped, injuring six.
The horse broke loose from a show ring and rain onto a main thoroughfare at the event in Haverfordwest before knocking several people over.
Jonathan Twigg, who was at the show, said the horse "bolted up the avenue through the crowds".
15 Aug 2018
