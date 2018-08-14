Media player
Fire at Llantysilio near Llangollen burning for almost a month
Fire crews remain at the scene of a mountain fire near Llangollen, in Denbighshire, almost a month after it started.
At its height, 60 firefighters were tackling the blaze and three crews remain on site.
Those living and working nearby have been speaking about the impact of the fire.
