Making a splash in the plastic battle

Tales from Whales: Making a splash in plastic fight
It's a whopper of a whale - and inside there's a tale to tell to Wales.
This 50ft (15m) inflatable is a theatre dedicated to combating single-use plastic.
Children are invited inside the belly of the beast - which transforms into a magical theatre performance with a message.
We caught up with the marine behemoth in Porthcawl.
14 Aug 2018
