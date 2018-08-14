Media player
Rare Chinese tree's flowers attract visitors to Roath Park
The white flowers of Roath Park's Emmenopterys henryi tree have been attracting visitors since they were spotted about a week ago.
The Chinese tree has flowered for the first time since it was planted in the Cardiff park more than 100 years ago, thanks to the heatwave.
David Hughes, chairman of the Friends of Roath Park, said he hoped people would also visit many of the other trees there.
14 Aug 2018
