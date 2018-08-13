'Dog poo cost me my leg'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Man's leg amputated after dog poo got in wound
Collin Smith had to have his leg amputated after dog poo on a rugby pitch got into a wound and caused a serious infection.
His local council, Rhondda Cynon Taf, is now one of 12 in Wales using Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) to fine dog owners who do not pick up after their pets.
Mr Smith, 53, from Miskin, welcomed the move.
He said: "That residue seeps into the ground, it disappears and it's a hidden accident waiting to happen."
-
13 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window