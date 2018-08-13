'Dog poo cost me my leg'

Video

Collin Smith had to have his leg amputated after dog poo on a rugby pitch got into a wound and caused a serious infection.

His local council, Rhondda Cynon Taf, is now one of 12 in Wales using Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) to fine dog owners who do not pick up after their pets.

Mr Smith, 53, from Miskin, welcomed the move.

He said: "That residue seeps into the ground, it disappears and it's a hidden accident waiting to happen."