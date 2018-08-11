Abuser film 'to remind yourself of me'

Video

A victim of historical child abuse by a monk on Caldey Island 50 years ago has revealed he was given home movie footage of his abuser to remember him by.

The victim has shown BBC Wales the 8mm film given to him by Thaddeus Kotik in the late 1960s and said it now "makes my skin crawl".

It shows the monk - who died in 1992 - sight-seeing in Pembrokeshire.

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) has now said Caldey could form part of its probe.

BBC Wales revealed on Friday that Dyfed-Powys Police are now investigating claims by 20 victims.