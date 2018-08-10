Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Millions of single-use cups bought in Wales since 2013
At least 55 million single-use cups have been bought by public bodies in Wales since 2013.
The number of paper cups bought by hospitals, councils and government organisations increased by about 10% in that time.
It is estimated about 600 million throwaway cups in total were used in Wales over the same period.
More than 99.75% of used cups in the UK do not get recycled.
-
10 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-45143443/millions-of-single-use-cups-bought-in-wales-since-2013Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window