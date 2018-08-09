Worried it would 'just be my wife and dog'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Geraint Thomas: Thousands give hero's celebration for Tour win

About 8,000 people lined the streets of Cardiff to welcome home Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas.

The 32-year-old joked: "I was a bit worried it was just going to be the wife and the dog."

  • 09 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Mural of Geraint Thomas is unveiled