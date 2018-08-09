Media player
100mph 'Evo Triangle' drivers caught by own online video
Three men have admitted dangerous driving after dashcam footage of them racing appeared online.
One of the drivers had posted the video on YouTube.
They will be sentenced by Mold Crown Court at a later date.
09 Aug 2018
