Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Baker on how to make traditional Welsh Cakes
Welsh Cakes are a favourite of Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas. He was pictured eating some with wife Sara at the end of his celebrations in Paris.
But how do you make this food of champions?
Baker Sara Thomas (no relation) demonstrates using a traditional family recipe.
-
09 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window