Roseate terns taking off for the first time in 12 years
Roseate terns are the rarest breeding sea bird in the UK and have been in long term decline.
A project has been running on a small island off Anglesey which has led to two chicks being born this year.
They are due to be the first to leave the nest since 2006.
08 Aug 2018
