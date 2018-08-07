Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Llantysilio mountain blaze 'burning underground'
At its height, 60 firefighters battled a wildfire in Denbighshire, which has been burning for nearly a month.
But despite their efforts the battle is not over yet on the mountain at Llantysilio.
Here North Wales Fire Safety Officer Stuart Millington explains why the fire has been raging for so long.
-
07 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window