'I still think it's a bad nightmare'

The mother of a teenager who fell to his death in Magaluf says she is struggling to come to terms with the loss of her son.

Thomas Channon, 18, fell about 70ft (21m) over a knee-high wall at the Eden Roc complex in Majorca on 12 July.

His parents, Ceri and John Channo, told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme the authorities had been unable to tell them the exact cause of death, which they had later discovered through their son's friends.

