'After going blind, I broke down and said I need help'
After going blind, Stephen Ricketts was drinking to cope before breaking down and telling his father-in-law: "I need help".
Mr Ricketts, from Llanelli, decided to start leaving the house and become a part of the community once again.
The loss of his sight gave him a new appreciation of the feel of objects and woodwork became his lifeline.
Interviews with him form part of an exhibition by photographer Ray Hobbs that aims to help other men suffering from loneliness and depression.
04 Aug 2018
