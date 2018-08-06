The homes still in the internet slow-lane

Video

Residents of the Pembrokeshire village of West Williamston say they have been left frustrated and in limbo after technology to connect them to superfast broadband was installed but not connected.

The village has no mobile coverage and a current broadband speed of 3 Mbps. Speeds of 24 Mbps and above are considered superfast.

Superfast broadband has now reached 733,000 premises across Wales, but the final phase of the roll-out to around 100,000 has been delayed.