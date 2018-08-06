Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why I came on holiday to Merthyr Tydfil
A former iron and mining town, known for economic gloom, Merthyr Tydfil has been fighting back.
Economic figures are encouraging for jobs - and it has smartened up its town centre, while attracting more tourists.
Thousands of people are using BikePark Wales, set in hills on the outskirts of the town, with plans to expand.
These visitors talk about their holidays.
