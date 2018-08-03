Beatboxer taking Wales to the world

Video

Ed Holden is already well known on the Welsh music scene - especially the Welsh language music scene.

The artist who goes by the name Mr Phormula uses just his voice to invent incredible percussive beats and bass lines - and then a mix of Welsh and English rhymes over the top.

In 2016 he was named Wales' best beatboxer - and entry to the World Championships that take place every three years.

He will be bringing his own unique style to the competition as he goes up against 40 other competitors from around the globe in Berlin on Friday.

The north Wales artist will fight it out in the loop station battle - using a machine to record looped snippets of his own voice while rapping over it.

He said win or lose - he's proud to be representing Wales and its culture on a global stage.