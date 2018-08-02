Harry Kane fiver: 'It was in my hand'

Video

Check your purses and wallets because a £5 note that could be worth £50,000 has gone into circulation in Merthyr Tydfil.

The fiver, engraved with a portrait of England striker Harry Kane, was spent in an off-licence in Cefn Coed last Wednesday.

Micro-engraver Graham Short made six of the notes after Kane won the Golden Boot for scoring the most goals during the 2018 World Cup.

Mr Short, from Birmingham, said that it was a fitting place to spend the note as his father was born in nearby Dowlais.

The shop's owner did not notice the image of Kane - and handed the note to another customer in change.