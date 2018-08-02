'I'd like to go out with my friends'

Video

For many children the summer holidays mean playing with friends or going on trips.

But nearly two-thirds of young carers in Wales have told Action for Children and the Carers Trust they feel lonely during the six-week break.

The two charities spoke to more than a hundred carers under 18, and their research suggested that more than a third - some 35% - spend four hours a day or more caring for a relative during the school holidays.

Oliver, 12, from Bridgend, cares for his nine-year-old brother, Leo, who has a form of autism.

He said: "I feel lonely in that I don't get to go out with my friends throughout the summer holidays".