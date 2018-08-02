Harry Kane fiver
Harry Kane '£50,000' fiver

A £5 note engraved with the image of England striker Harry Kane has gone into circulation in Merthyr Tydfil. It was spent by the micro-engraver Graham Short.

  • 02 Aug 2018