Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Disabled surfer aims for World Championships
13-year-old Ethan Jolosa is making waves in adaptive surfing.
The teenager from Cwmbran has diplegic cerebral palsy - a condition that affects both of his legs.
An operation has allowed him to take up surfing and he is now hoping to compete in the World Championships.
-
31 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window