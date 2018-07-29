Chapeau: Hats off to Geraint Thomas
Chapeau: Hats off to Geraint Thomas as fans celebrate

Cardiff cyclists have been congratulating their hero Geraint Thomas after he was crowned Tour de France champion.

Scores of club riders and enthusiasts had gathered in a city cafe to watch their hero cross the finish line in Paris.

It was a chance for them to say 'Chapeau' - Hats off - to the man who started out on their city's streets.

