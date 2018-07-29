Geraint Thomas's Tour de France journey
Geraint Thomas's Tour de France journey to glory

Geraint Thomas has been crowned Tour de France champion in Paris.

He is the first Welshman to win the epic race - and only the third Briton.

As Wales celebrates the Cardiff rider's amazing achievement - we take a look at exactly how he took the yellow jersey to the Champs-Elysees.

  • 29 Jul 2018
