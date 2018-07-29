Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Geraint Thomas's Tour de France journey to glory
Geraint Thomas has been crowned Tour de France champion in Paris.
He is the first Welshman to win the epic race - and only the third Briton.
As Wales celebrates the Cardiff rider's amazing achievement - we take a look at exactly how he took the yellow jersey to the Champs-Elysees.
You can get the full story in a BBC Two Wales Today special programme from 19:30 BST on Sunday, 29 July.
-
29 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window