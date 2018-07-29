Geraint Thomas's Tour de France journey

Video

Geraint Thomas has been crowned Tour de France champion in Paris.

He is the first Welshman to win the epic race - and only the third Briton.

As Wales celebrates the Cardiff rider's amazing achievement - we take a look at exactly how he took the yellow jersey to the Champs-Elysees.

You can get the full story in a BBC Two Wales Today special programme from 19:30 BST on Sunday, 29 July.