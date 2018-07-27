'We're praying Geraint wins Tour de France'

Video

Geraint Thomas doesn't just have the might of Team Sky and the Welsh public behind him at the Tour de France, but he may also have divine intervention...

The Welsh occupant of the famous yellow jersey leads going into the penultimate stage of the Tour before Sunday's ceremonial procession into Paris.

The archbishop of his home-town of Cardiff George Stack was in Lourdes on Friday as he was leading the annual Welsh National Pilgrimage to the sacred town for Roman Catholics.

"We've all been praying like mad that he makes the Pyrenees, he gets to Paris and he wins the tour de France," said Archbishop Stack.