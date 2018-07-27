Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'The valley is our history and should be kept'
A former opencast coal mine that has been reclaimed by nature could be destroyed by redevelopment, campaigners fear.
They claim the site - on the border of Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent - is now a popular "hidden gem" of a beauty spot and should not reopen.
Last year, Torfaen council rejected plans to remove millions of tonnes of sandstone from the Tirpentwys site.
But the developer, Peakman Limited, has appealed.
-
27 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window