'One step ahead' with cancer video

Bowel cancer: 'One step ahead' with Merthyr cancer video
Ten years ago, staff at Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil filmed a DVD to help patients diagnosed with bowel cancer know what to expect during treatment.
Since then the idea has grown to become an online educational tool that is being used by patients and health staff around the globe.
Ceri Vickery, 72, a former teacher and Inland Revenue worker, had colorectal surgery two weeks ago.
She describes how she woke up after her operation - and could tell how it had gone thanks to how her treatment had been explained in the video.
27 Jul 2018
