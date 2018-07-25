Call for "normal" organ donation conversation among families
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mother calls for families to speak about organ donation

A mother from Pembrokeshire wants it to become normal for families to speak about the issue of organ donation.

The law in Wales changed in 2015 to presumed consent unless someone has opted-out.

Stella Curran, whose nine-year-old daughter Belle needs a lung transplant, says the system will only work if the issue becomes normal to talk about.

  • 25 Jul 2018