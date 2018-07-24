Future food trade 'win-win situation'

Video

Tariff-free access to European food markets is "overwhelmingly" likely after Brexit, Environment Secretary Michael Gove believes.

"I think because a deal is in all our interests, that is what the outcome will be," he told BBC Wales.

On a visit to the Royal Welsh Show, Mr Gove said the EU had been constructive.

He told BBC Wales environment correspondent Steffan Messenger that its chief negotiator Michel Barnier did not want any trade barriers, quotas or tariffs "which was good news for Welsh farmers".