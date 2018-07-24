Media player
'Lone' dolphin Clet spotted with 40 others off Pembrokeshire
A dolphin which was last seen near the Welsh coast in 2015 has been spotted again off Pembrokeshire.
Clet is a bottlenose dolphin who is recognisable for having a damaged dorsal fin.
He was believed to swim alone but was filmed off Ramsey Island among a group of 40 other dolphins.
24 Jul 2018
