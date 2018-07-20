Second blaze scarring Welsh landscape
Twmbarlwm fire: Second blaze 'scarring Welsh landscape'

A second fire on Twmbarlwm mountain, in Newport county, has caused large amounts of damage to the environment and scarring of the land.

The blaze flared up on the same mountainside where police said another fire was started deliberately.

Matt Jones, head of the fire crime unit at South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said it has unnecessarily put firefighters and the community at risk.

