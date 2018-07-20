Chinese pupils learn English in Wales

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pupils from China have been taking part in an exchange in Swansea
Year 10 pupils at Ysgol Gyfun Gŵyr in Swansea have been giving English lessons to students from China.
They were awarded a Level 1 certificate in English Language as a result of the lessons.
With such big differences in education systems, how have the pupils coped with different ways of learning and what have they learned about each other?
Video Journalist - Ashley Rhys Evans.
-
20 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-44905898/pupils-from-china-have-been-taking-part-in-an-exchange-in-swanseaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window