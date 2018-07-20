Chinese pupils learn English in Wales
Pupils from China have been taking part in an exchange in Swansea

Year 10 pupils at Ysgol Gyfun Gŵyr in Swansea have been giving English lessons to students from China.

They were awarded a Level 1 certificate in English Language as a result of the lessons.

With such big differences in education systems, how have the pupils coped with different ways of learning and what have they learned about each other?

Video Journalist - Ashley Rhys Evans.

  • 20 Jul 2018