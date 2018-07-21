Media player
Around 40,000 people are set to attend the Speedway Grand Prix in Cardiff on Saturday.
The biggest event in the speedway calendar, 16 riders will race against one another in the Principality Stadium.
But what does it take to become a speedway racer?
Former world championship finalist Barry Briggs explains.
21 Jul 2018
