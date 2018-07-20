Media player
Dancers celebrate green grass of Cardiff
They're dancing, dancing in the city!
From Flat Holm to the River Taff and Bute Park, a short film has been released starring the people of Cardiff dancing in their favourite green space in the Welsh capital.
Boombox Caerdydd, premiered at the Depot on Dumballs Road, is a collaboration between arts company Migrations, American artist Ely Kim, Cardiff council and RSPB Cymru.
The 12-minute film has been created over the past year and features 100 people who live, work or play in Cardiff dancing to their favourite music.
