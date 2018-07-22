Media player
Wales wildfires: Fox cub found among dead, burnt cubs
A fox cub was lucky to survive a deliberate wildfire last year after a walker happened to find it among dead, burnt cubs.
The fire started on land between Mountain Ash and Ynysybwl, in Rhondda Cynon Taff.
The RSPCA treated the cub and returned it to the wild.
22 Jul 2018
