'Serious shortage' of meat inspectors

Animal welfare and trade could be hit badly by a shortage of meat inspectors because of uncertainty over Brexit.

The company which supplies Official Veterinarians (OVs) for the Food Standards Agency (FSA) says it has reached "crisis point" - with 20 vets a month leaving.

Jason Aldiss, managing director of Eville & Jones, which is based in Leeds and provides OVs for every abattoir in England and Wales, said he was finding it more and more difficult to recruit staff.

It employs about 550 vets and said 98% come from the outside the UK.