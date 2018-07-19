Video

The father of a teenager who fell to his death in Magaluf has said it is "totally impossible" to put his grief into words.

Football player Thomas Channon, 18, from Rhoose, Vale of Glamorgan, fell about 70ft (21m) over a knee-high wall at the Eden Roc complex last Thursday.

He is the third UK holidaymaker to die at the complex in Mallorca this year.

He had finished his studies at St David's College, Cardiff, and had been staying at a nearby hotel but Spanish police believe he wandered into the Eden Roc complex after losing his friends.

John Channon, who flew to Mallorca after his son's death, spoke to BBC Wales about what he and his family are going through.