Summer holiday foodbank demand 'to rise' in Wales
Foodbank networks across Wales say school summer holidays will mean more requests for help.
They fear more families will need help to feed hungry children when school meals are not available.
Sixteen councils across Wales are going to run play groups targeting social deprived areas to offer breakfast and lunches.
Last year, one south Wales foodbank blamed the holiday demand for running out of supplies.
Eleanor Sanders, chair of trustees at Cardiff Foodbank, said she anticipated an increase in parents seeking crisis help.
19 Jul 2018
